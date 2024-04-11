8.4 C
New York
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Nigerians Drag Producer, Adamma Luke For Not Ensuring Safety of Junior Pope, Others on Movie Set

S/East

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

Angry Nigerians have taken to social media to drag movie producer Adanma Luke after the news of the death of Junior Pope.

The angry Social media users have been hit with the news of the death of Nollywood actor, Junior Pope after it was reported that he died through drowning hours after sharing a video of himself on a boat on his Instagram page.

After Junior Pope shared the video, he stated in his caption that he was going to the movie set by crossing the Niger River without a life jacket.

He was heard telling the skipper to slow down because he was the only child of his parents and had kids to raise.

READ ALSO  Anambra 2025 : APGA inaugurates 448 SKI Members as Idemili North Chairman hosts National and State Chairmen

After the news of his death, some social media users attacked the producer, Adanma Luke for not ensuring his cast was protected.

Facebook and Instagram users have also dragged the producer for her inability to provide life jackets for his crew.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Soludo Moves to Tackle Govt House Erosion Gully, Awards Three New Contracts
Next article
APC National Chairman, Family, Associates To Face Trial For Billion-Dollar Bribery Allegations in Kano
spot_imgspot_imgspot_img

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  APC National Chairman, Family, Associates To Face Trial For Billion-Dollar Bribery Allegations in Kano

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.