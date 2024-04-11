Nigerians Drag Producer, Adamma Luke For Not Ensuring Safety of Junior Pope, Others on Movie Set

Angry Nigerians have taken to social media to drag movie producer Adanma Luke after the news of the death of Junior Pope.

The angry Social media users have been hit with the news of the death of Nollywood actor, Junior Pope after it was reported that he died through drowning hours after sharing a video of himself on a boat on his Instagram page.

After Junior Pope shared the video, he stated in his caption that he was going to the movie set by crossing the Niger River without a life jacket.

He was heard telling the skipper to slow down because he was the only child of his parents and had kids to raise.

After the news of his death, some social media users attacked the producer, Adanma Luke for not ensuring his cast was protected.

Facebook and Instagram users have also dragged the producer for her inability to provide life jackets for his crew.