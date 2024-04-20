Hip pop music originates From Igbo Culture Claims Ejezie

..As Anambra Journalist Launches Book at Ogidi

By Uzo Ugwunze

Anambra born journalist, Martin Ifeanyichukwu Ejezie of Ebeonadi 103.5FM has traced the origin of hip hop music to the Igbo culture saying that improper documentation has made the White man and other Western cultures and countries claim that hip hop brand of music originated from them.

Ejezie an OAP popularly known as Ezeanumba, the first Metal of Ebeonadi 103.5 FM and who is also an upcoming music artist and author changed the narrative in his book titled “Hip hop and Igbo Culture’.

The book Hip pop and Igbo Culture’ whiich will be launched on Sunday, April 21, 2024 at Leophine Residency hotel, Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State will also be an avenue to show case upcoming and talented musical artists who will thrill the audience with some hit tracks from their new albums.

Recall that there was a press briefing that preceded the Sunday book launch, as part of the activities lined up for the book launch that will feature some Nollywood actors that will entertain participants at the occasion.

According to the author, the launch will spur him to author more books but will not take him away from journalism which he said was his profession.

He further urged well to do Nigerians, government and private institutions to support upcoming talents who find it difficult to find their footing in the music industry due to lack of funds adding that youth empowerment and support for talent can help curb insecurity towards a better society.