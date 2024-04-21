Kano APC: New Ward Excos Emerge, Issues Fresh Suspension on Ganduje

Crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano has taken fresh dimension as new ward executives emerged from Ganduje ward, issued fresh suspension on acting National Chairman of the party, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Besides, the new group from Ganduje ward, Dawakin Tofa local government area of the state claimed to be the legitimate ward excos, legally and validly elected on 31st July, 2021.

Addressing journalists in Kano, on Sunday, secretary of Ganduje ward, Ja’afar Adamu Ganduje who spoke on behalf of 11 other executive members explained the suspension of former Governor of Kano is necessited on allegation of anti-party activities exhibited by Ganduje which led to division and failure of the party during the last election.

Adamu, who is Ganduje’s Nephew also accused Dr. Ganduje of igniting conflict of interest that led to two factional excos in the ward, there brought the party to disrepute in the mind of the public.

The secretary equally alleged the embattled APC national Chairman has not being paying his statutory party dues.

According to Adamu, ” We are the authentic executives of Ganduje ward and we have pass a vote of no confidence and imposed a new suspension on Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for series of reasons.

“First we have suspended Dr. Ganduje’s membership for creating internal conflict among party members at the ward level. Another major reason why the authentic executives resolved to suspend Ganduje is the issue of anti-party activities he generated during the 2023 elections, which resulted to the party’s failure in the state”.

Adamu emphasized that those two factions claiming to be exco from Ganduje ward are fake and impostors orchestrated by Dr. Ganduje and other bad elements in the party.

Adamu reiterated that the real Ganduje ward leaders would not hesitate to Institute legal action against the two factions earlier addressed the media claiming to be ward excos.