Filling Stations In Anambra To Shut Down Next Month Over Non Payment Of N900million Debt 

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Fuel Stations in Anambra state would be shut down indefinitely if the state government fails to pay the sum of N900 million owed to it’s members fir the supply of diesel for the powering of street lights.

To this end the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has issued a one month ultimatum to Gov. Charles Soludo to the settle the debt owed to it’s members.

The body stated that at the expiration of the ultimatum it has no other option than to shut down operations in the state indefinitely.

The Association further urged Soludo to stop what it called multiple taxation on members contending that it was not part of the agreements reached in their last meeting with members.

Rising from it’s meeting held in Awka last Wednesday IPMAN stated that the multiple taxation has to large extent affected business activities among members coupled with the debt of N900 million owed to members by government.

According to Mr Chinedu Anyaso, Chairman of IPMAN Enugu Depot Community in charge of Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu States who addressed Journalists said the association had made cases which affected members without any response.

Anyaso said the grievances of marketers in Anambra included the issue of consolidated revenue payable and withdrawal of all litigations against members based on multiple taxation which was not in line with the understanding IPMAN had with Anambra government.

He said IPMAN discussed the problem of non-payment of debt amounting to about N900 million owed contractors who supplied diesel for powering streetlight projects in the state.

Anyaso also said that among the demands of the association was the demolition of part of the property of Chris Tee Nigeria limited, a marketer at Trans-Nkissi phase 1 along Onitsha-Otuocha road which was destroyed by agents of government.

He said IPMAN would not issue further notice upon the expiration of the deadline before shutting their outlets.

Anyaso thanked Chief Ken Maduako, a patron of the association, Mr Golden Iloh, member of the Anambra State House of Assembly and representative of the Anambra Internal Revenue Service for their intervention and hoped that the Soludo administration would act on their plea to prevent the threatened industrial action.

He commended Gov. Soludo for his efforts to make Anambra a peaceful and liveable state while urging him to make the business environment conducive for investors especially marketers.

He pledged positive disposition of the association to continue to support his administration to succeed.