We’ll work in tandem with NAF, other security agencies to foster good governance – Gov Bala Mohammed 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has reiterated his administration’s commitment to collaborating with the Nigerian Air Force and other security entities to bolster the state’s security infrastructure while also delivering good governance and benefits of democracy to citizens.

The governor made the statement in his presentation to the attendees of the Air War Course (AWC) of the Nigerian Air Force, NAF during their curtsey visit at New Exco Chamber Government House, Wednesday in Bauchi.

The former FCT minister, asserted his administration’s determination to fostering the state’s economy with the ICT.

Governor Bala’s presentation underscored his dedication to enticing additional domestic and foreign investors, saying “Bauchi opens up for business and will continue to partner the Federal Government and development partners to enhance community engagement.

Earlier speaking Air Vice Marshal Adebayo Gabriel Kehinde acknowledged the substantial contribution of Governor Bala to the Nigerian Air Force and other security outputs.

According to him, asserting that the presentations will strengthen the coordination in combating terrorism and other vices.