Anambra Non Indigenes Warn Against Campaign Of Calumny Ahead Of 2025 Poll

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Ahead of the he conduct of the gubernatorial election in Anambra state the Anambra Association Of Non Indigenes ANIIAS has warned against campaign of calumny among politicians and Political Parties In the area.

The equally noted that over heating the political landscape of Anambra would affect the fight against insecurity which according to it is paramount for peaceful coexistence.

According to the President Anambra Association Of Non Indigenes Prince Newke Chigozie Henry;

“Politics is a good game and not a dirty game hence as Anambra gears up for the conduct of the governorship election next year it is expected that those campaigns should be issues based and not campaign of calumny among the political parties and Aspirants ”

“This would certainly overheat the polity and further rubbish the fight against insecurity in Anambra state and you all know that security of lives and property is paramount for our coexistence here ”

Nweke also urged politicians to see security as the collective efforts of all and sundry and not for the government alone .

We salute the achievements of the Gov Charles Soludo administration in the fight against insecurity and we also salute the security operatives in the state for their superlative performance in crime fighting and we as non Indigenes in Anambra state would continue to contribute to peace and security in the state as it is not the duty of government and security operatives alone but for all and sundry” he nated .

Nweke dismissed claims that the cause of insecurity in Anambra state is the handy work of non Indigenes contending that as a body it is ready to work with the security operatives to identify who is it’s members and who are not.

“I would be out of place to alleged that the insecurity challenges in Anambra are caused by non Indigenes because an outsider cannot come into a town to cause trouble without the assistance of those that own the land and we are ready to assist the security operatives to identify who is a citizen of another state and who is not ” he said.