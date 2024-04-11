Sallah Homage: Gov Bala Mohammed pledges more support to improve traditional institutions

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed says the State would continue to collaborate with Federal Government in improving the standard of traditional institutions.

He stated this while receiving the Emir of Bauchi Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu and other traditional tittle holders on a Sallah homage at Government House Bauchi.

While acknowledging the role of traditional institutions and community leaders in maintenance of peace across the state maintained that such effort should not go unnoticed.

He expressed satisfaction with this year’s colourful Darber procession and urged them to maintain the age long tradition.

On his part, the Emir of Bauchi Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu who noted that they were at Government to exercise the annual tradition, expressed delight for the successful completion of Ramadan Fasting.

He also commended Governor Bala Mohammed for upgrading the palaces of all the Emirs and District Heads across the state adding that the move would enhance their operations.

Our correspondent reports that this year’s Sallah procession was held at the newly constructed Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu Square Government House Bauchi.