Kaduna To Overcome Salary Challenges Soon – Revenue Boss

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

The Executive Chairman, Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service, Jerry Adams, said the agency was striving towards increasing Internally Generated Revenue, therefore resolving the challenges of salary payment in the state.

Adams stated this on Wednesday at a dinner, organised for student leaders by the Senior Special Assistant to the Kaduna State Governor on Students Affairs, Amina Bello.

It would be recalled that the state governor, Uba Sani, recently lamented that due to the servicing of the foreign and domestic debt procured by previous administrations, the government faced challenges in executing new and completing abandoned projects.

According to Adams, the agency is working with key stakeholders and has charged their staff and MDAs to work toward a situation where the state will no longer depend on federal allocation.

” The burden is now heavy on us to be able to generate more IGR so that the state can service the desired relevant projects across the state, apart from payment of salary.

” We’re also calling on the Kaduna State citizens to cooperate and support government policies in ensuring that we overcome our grappling challenges.”

The Deputy Chief of Staff to the Kaduna State Governor, Ummar Waziri, highlighted the government’s efforts to enhance teacher and student welfare, thereby promoting quality education.

Ummar stressed that the purpose of the engagement was to foster mutual understanding between students and the government, promoting peace and unity among diverse societal groups.