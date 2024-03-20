Police Engages Students In Imo, As ACP Abattam – Moves To Stop Youths Restiveness In Poly Nekede

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Assistant commissioner of Police, ACP Micheal Abattam, in adherence to the directive of the command well-performing CP, Aboki Danjuma has restored peace in Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri Imo State against the planned Students protests on a disagreement over the purported the hike in the school tuition fees.

In a Press release issued by the Command, through it’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, said that the outcome of the meeting was in line with the early directive by the Imo State Police Command CP Aboki Danjuma to restore peace through conflicts resolution techniques.

In his words “In a proactive move towards addressing a recent development that might probably lead to the breakdown of law and order at the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, the Area Commander in charge of Owerri Urban, ACP Micheal Abattam, in strict adherence to the directives of the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma has carried out a pivotal security meetings with the leadership of the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), Student Union Government and representatives of the Polytechnic management over a proposed plan by some members of NANS to embark on a protest on 15/03/2024 concerning the increment of the Institutions tuition and other legitimate Fees”

Continue “the meeting was centered on peaceful dialogue that will ameliorate the challenges of students rather than embarking on protest and unlawful demonstrations that will potentially create opportunities for criminally minded elements to destabilize the improved peace and security that is currently enjoined in the Institution, Nekede, and the State”. Okoye said