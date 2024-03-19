8.4 C
Imo: Reps Member, Ikenga Praises Tinubu As Umuchima – Ideato Erosion Menace Captured In 2024 Budget

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Member representing Ideato Federal Constituency, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere has expressed deep gratitude to the federal government for allocating funds to address the worsening Umuchima gully erosion in the 2024 budget.

In a statement, Ugochinyere lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for including budgetary provisions in both the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Act and the 2024 budget to tackle the environmental threat.

The opposition lawmaker, who acknowledged this as a significant outcome of months of lobbying and advocacy on behalf of the good people Ideato Federal Constituency.

Meanwhile, Barr Ikenga highlighted his reservations about the sufficiency of the allocated amount as he emphasized the vast scale of the Umuchima erosion disaster, require a more substantial intervention plan to achieve a lasting solution.

The brilliant lawmaker also echoed the concerns of Ideato people, appealed to President Tinubu for additional funding to definitively address this environmental challenge.

He further expressed his gratitude to several government officials who played instrumental roles in securing the initial budgetary allocation.

The lawmaker, particularly thanked the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi; the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the Green Chambers, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and the Committee Chairman on Appropriation, Hon. Abubakar Bichi.

The Ideato Constituency Representative, urged the Ministry of Works to prioritize the selection of a reputable construction company with a proven track record for swift and impactful interventions.

He also emphasized the urgency of the situation due to the impending rainy season, which could worsen the erosion and cause further devastation.

Ugochinyere called upon the Ideato people to remain steadfast in their advocacy, as he stressed the importance of raising awareness and maintaining pressure to ensure a permanent resolution to this long standing issue, which has been neglected by past administrations.

He reiterated his unwavering commitment to lobbying and advocating at all levels of government to secure lasting solutions for Umuchima and the Ideato Federal constituency, despite his limitations of not wielding executive power.

