Victim Develops Virginal Injuries As 30, 35, 43 – Year-old Men Defile Twelve Year-old Minor In Imo

Crime

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

The operatives of the Imo State Police Command through painstaking and diligent investigations arrested three suspects for allegedly defilement of a 12 year-old minor name with held.
The suspects are Joseph Onyema, ’m’, 35 yrs, Uzoma Nwanoreze, ‘m’, 30yrs, and Eberechukwu Nwosu ‘m’ age 43yrs.

Press release signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, alleged that, Investigations revealed that the suspects had unlawful carnal knowledge of the minor on different occasions which made her develop serious virginal injuries.

The victim is currently receiving intense medical care at the hospital. The suspects will have their day in court upon completions of a discreet investigation.

The Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma while condemning the barbaric acts in its totality, calls on the well-meaning resident of Imo State to support the Police in the onslaught against defilement, rape, and other sexually related crimes in the State. He reaffirmed that such societal menace is utterly condemnable and perpetrators will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

