Imo Charter Of Equity: Youths Back Ex- INEC Chairman Iwu, Accuse Sokom, Others Of Plotting For Uche Nwosu 2027 Governorship Bid

From Joshua Chibuzom

Imo Youths have urged Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo State to caution his kinsmen against blackmail on the former INEC Chairman, Prof. Maurice Iwu.

The youths under the platform of Okigwe Youths Mandate made this available in communique jointly signed by Evangelist Kelechi Uzoma who was identified as the president, and Engr. Chinedu Onuoha, secretary.

Their communique read in full;

“Attack on Maurice Iwu, Okigwe Youth Mandate told Uzodimma to caution kinsmen, Rex Anunobi, Nwadike

“Our attention has been drawn to yet another attack and insults to our highly respected Elder statesman, Professor Maurice Iwu by the combined efforts of Rex Anunobi, Cosmas Nwadike led Orlu Progressive Forum and Orlu People’s Consultative Assembly respectively.

“We would have ignored the rantings from Rex Anunobi and Cosmas Nwadike but for us to set the record straight and put the duo where they belong.

“1.The likes of Rex Anunobi and Cosmas Nwadike has shown through their unwarranted attacks on the erudite Professor of International standing, proven to the whole Imolites that are only interested in coming between the Iwu and Uzodimma’s family.

“2.Let be known to all and sundry that the leadership of Okigwe Youth Mandate under the able leadership of Evang Kelechi Uzomah, a well known personality in media and academic world hence Okigwe Youth Mandate is not a faceless group. The man Kelechi Uzomah is the Publisher of Sunshine Express newspapers and the author of four other books that are in high demand nationwide.

“3.We want to make it clear that Okigwe zone and it’s leaders are solidly behind Professor Maurice Iwu and his move to make things right in Imo state.

“4.Let it be clearly known to Rex Anunobi and Cosmas Nwadike that our Okigwe zone leaders are civilised, educated and they cannot join issues with known political jobbers like them.

“5.That we stand by our claims that while Mr. Rex Anunobi served as Commissioner for Transport in Imo State, there were so many shabby deals he got himself involved.

“6. That we want Rex Anunobi to concentrate on Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration instead of going behind to work for Chief Uche Nwosu’s Governorship bid in 2027.

“7. That Professor Maurice Iwu will never descend so low to their level, let alone joining issues with well known political jobbers like them.

“8. That Orlu Progressive Forum and Orlu People’s Consultative Assembly are known roadside political group designed by Rex Anunobi and Cosmas Nwadike to use to meek the unsuspecting members of the public.

“9. That we are standing behind our big brother and father, Professor Maurice Iwu and we shall defend him till the end.

“10. We want to make it known to Rex Anunobi and Cosmas Nwadike that they cannot tarnish a well earned image and reputation of Professor Maurice Iwu and we shall match them action to action.

“11. We therefore use this opportunity to call on the People’s Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma to caution his kinsmen against the inceasant attacks on Professor Maurice Iwu.

Signed

Evang Kelechi Uzomah

National President

Engr. Chinedu Onuoha ”

National Secretary