8.4 C
New York
Friday, March 1, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Land Grabbing: Court Grants Family Leave To Serve Uzodimma’s Ex-Aide, Nwaneri By Substituted Means

S/East

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

A High Court of Imo State presided over by Justice C. N. Okereke has granted the Oparaugo Ajoku Family leave to serve the writ of summons and all other processes to a former aide of the Imo State Governor, Chinasa Nwaneri by substituted means.

It was gathered that Nwaneri has continuously evaded service of the court processes in the matter concerning the alleged forceful takeover of the land known as Nkporo Farmland by the state government.

Also joined in Suit No: HOW/787/2023 as defendants are Governor of Imo State, Attorney General of the state, Commissioner for Lands in the state and Director, Ministry of Lands, Survey and Urban Planning.

READ ALSO  Police Launch Manhunt, As Gunmen Murder Anambra PG Inside His Bathroom

The family is seeking among other reliefs that it is entitled to statutory right of occupancy over the land being the bonafide owner by reason of customary inheritance of Owere Nchi Is people.

The family is also seeking a declaration of the court that the defendants cannot take over the land without payment of compensation and that the trespass into the land by the first to fourth defendants at the instigation of the fifth defendant, Chinasa Nwaneri was illegal and unlawful.

The Ajoku family equally urged the court to nullify any sale or purported sale of the land by the defendants.

READ ALSO  Tension as embattled dethroned Anambra monarch invades State Assembly complex with thugs, hired 'chiefs'

The family further urged the court to award to it N500million being general damages for trespass by the defendants and to issue an injunction restraining the defendants, their agents, privies or any one claiming through them from further trespassing into the family land.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Driver, Conductor Die, As Truck Crashes into Gutter in Anambra
Next article
Imo Charter Of Equity: Youths Back Ex- INEC Chairman Iwu, Accuse Sokom, Others Of Plotting For Uche Nwosu 2027 Governorship Bid

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Imo Woman Rescued From Suicide Attempt Over Hunger In Tinubu Administration

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.