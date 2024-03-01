BIPC begins construction of bakery in Makurdi to create jobs

8.4 C
N/Central
From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi
As part of measures towards achieving the goals of the administration policy of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, on job creation, the management of Benue Investment and Property Company Limited, (BIPC), has commenced the construction of a bakery in Makurdi, the state capital.
The Managing Director, (MD), of BIPC, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha,
accompanied by staff from various department and units, visited the site to inspect ongoing construction work on the BIPC bakery and the total renovation of the BIPC Guests House North Bank.
During the inspection, Asemakaha, expressed satisfaction with work done so far and appreciated staff handling the construction work on the bakery.
Recalk that the MD had told newsmen, in his office recently, that out of the over 6.3 million Benue citizens, about 4.8 of them, comprising mainly of the youths, were without jobs.
The BIPC bakery is one of the numerous projects that he has set out to establish to cushion the effect of the huge unemployment gap in the state upon assumption of office.
He said the bakery when completed will take a huge chunk of the youths off the streets.
Dr. Asemakaha also inspected the renovation of the BIPC Guest House North Bank, where he charged labourers working on the facility to speed up work on the hotel.
He said the need of renovating the guest house was to meet international standards that can cater for foreign expatriates and guests coming into the state.

