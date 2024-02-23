8.4 C
Tension as embattled dethroned Anambra monarch invades State Assembly complex with thugs, hired ‘chiefs’

*his thug attacks community stakeholders
*police to arraign arrested thug, other fake chiefs Feb 28

From Chuks Collins, Awka

The apparent tense atmosphere in Alor Community, Idemili South Council area of Anambra over the traditional stool boiled over late Thursday, February 22, 2024, at the Anambra State Assembly complex.

The House Committee on Public Petitions had invited key stakeholders of the community and the embattled traditional ruler, McAnthony Okonkwo, in respect of a pending petition on the issue of traditional rulership.

They were initially invited on Jan 21, 2024, but Okonkwo failed to show up.

This didn’t go down well with the committee who didn’t hide their feelings, and stated that if he failed to attend on the new date of Feb 22, 2024, they would issue a bench warrant against him.

The petition had noted that Okonkwo who was until he was dethroned by the State High Court about two and half years ago was still parading himself as a traditional ruler of Alor community, contrary to the verdict and orders of Court.

Ahead of the day’s sitting, Okonkwo had presented a written reply to the petition.

In an interview shortly after the fracas, one of the elderstatesmen stated that what led to the physical assault by one of the men who came in company of the embattled dethroned Igwe Okonkwo, Mr. Benson Ayiligwe disclosed that, “after the day’s sitting and the petitioner and other stakeholders of Alor community were leaving the conference hall, Okonkwo was seen discussing with his team and almost as if he signalled one of his thugs, a yellow skinned over-weight young man, Mr. Olisa Igbonwa, without any warning, quickly rushed the petitioner. This was visibly with a view to cause physical bodily harm to him. It took the combined intervention of the people present, mostly honorable members of the State Assembly to subdue him.

In fact, one of the legislators quickly locked the entrance gate to prevent more thugs from entry. The lawmakers wondered aloud whether this was what Alor people had been living with.

A lawmaker, Hon Golden Iloh, sent for police officers from the nearby ‘B’ Division that quickly apprehended the man.

While at the station to make statement, the officers assured that he would be charged to court on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 for among other charges- physical assault, threat to life of a human being, sacrilegious desecration of the sanctity of the State Assembly complex.

While the young man was whisked away, Okonkwo stealthily disappeared.

As this drama was playing out, other similarly rented ‘cabinet chiefs’ of Okonkwo quickly threw away their regalia, walking sticks and red caps, and run for their lives.

One who was simply addressed as Chike was overheard while frantically struggling to get get rid of his red cap, robes and dumping same in one of the vehicles that were commissioned to bring them, said, “I didn’t know we were coming to a place like this. I was deceived.

“I don’t want to be arrested because I was only invited for an agreed amount to accompany Igwe to a function. ”

Therefore that he won’t wait for his fee. “I am abandoning the money and save my freedom first.”

The man was visibly so traumatized. He quickly ran out, leaving the vehicle that brought him and others. He went away in a Keke.

“We are watching to see how this madness would end as we will be in court on Wednesday, February 28th, 2024, scheduled arraignment.”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

