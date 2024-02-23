How EFCC Recovered N110m, $8,368 From Suspected Money Racketeers In Enugu

In a bid to sanitize Nigeria, particularly in the area of currency,Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, in conjunction with a Joint Task Force comprising five teams from the Nigeria Police Force and three teams from the Nigeria Customs Service had on Wednesday, 21, February 2024, arrested 115 (One hundred and fifteen) suspected currency racketeers in Enugu State.

The suspects which comprised 113 (One hundred and thirteen) males and two females were arrested along Owerri Road, Ogui, Enugu State, following credible intelligence about some bureau de change operators, currency speculators and street hawkers operating illegal foreign exchange markets in the environment.

Items recovered from them include: N110, 700,000.00 ( One Hundred and Ten Million, Seven Hundred Thousand Naira only), $8,368.00( Eight Thousand, Three Hundred and Sixty Eight United States Dollars), £145.00( One Hundred and Forty Five Pounds), €2,725( Two Thousand, Seven Hundred Twenty Five Euros), 900 South African Rands, 32,000.00 CFA, 100 Turkiya, and 500 Bank Mozambique currencies in different denominations. A safe abandoned by one of the street hawkers was also recovered.

Preliminary investigation showed that some of the suspects are foreigners from Niger Republic.