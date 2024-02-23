Malnutrition: Sokoto State urges to Domesticate Nutrition Services -- CS- SUNN

UNICEF ,CS-SUNN have tasked Sokoto State Government on quality nutrition services for a healthier citizens .

Mr. Silas Ideva stated this during a media roundtable on the ‘Increased investment in nutrition to scaled -up quality nutrition services’ in Sokoto.

Ideva stressed the need for the critical need for increased investments, timely releases and effective utilization of allocated funds for nutrition programming in Sokoto.

The project further seeks to advocate for the extension of paid maternity leave from three to six months.

The organisations also calls on Sokoto State Government to allocate and release promptly adequate funds for the implementation of nutrition interventions designed to reduce malnutrition in the state.

However ,urged to extend maternity leave for nursing mothers in Sokoto from the current three to six months with pay approve in addition to fund the Sokoto Multi sectoral Plan of Action for Nutrition establish Nutrition Departments in all line Ministries, Department and Agencies.

“Scale-up staple food fortification initiatives for availability of affordable nutritious foods”.

CS-SUNN urges the media to intensify reporting on nutrition issues, attracting policymakers and concerned stakeholders to take decisive steps towards curbing malnutrition in Sokoto.

“We commit to equipping the press with pertinent information for thorough and factual reporting on nutrition”.

The alliance calls on organizations in Sokoto to unite with CS-SUNN in advocating for the implementation of maternal and child nutrition interventions.

We seek collective commitment to consistently promote comprehensive community health education initiatives focused on nutrition.

CS-SUNN, a non-governmental, non-profit-making coalition, is dedicated to transforming Nigeria into a country where every citizen has secured food and nutrition.