8.4 C
New York
Friday, February 23, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Malnutrition: Sokoto State urges to Domesticate Nutrition Services — CS- SUNN

N/West
Malnutrition: Sokoto State urges to Domesticate Nutrition Services -- CS- SUNN
Sokoto

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
From Umar Adams Sokoto
UNICEF ,CS-SUNN have tasked Sokoto State Government on quality nutrition services for a healthier citizens .
Mr. Silas Ideva stated this during a media roundtable on the ‘Increased investment in nutrition to scaled -up quality nutrition services’ in Sokoto.
Ideva stressed the need for the critical need for increased investments, timely releases and effective utilization of allocated funds for nutrition programming in Sokoto.
The project further seeks to advocate for the extension of paid maternity leave from three to six months.
The organisations also calls on Sokoto State Government  to allocate and release promptly adequate funds for the implementation of nutrition interventions designed to reduce malnutrition in the state.
However ,urged to extend maternity leave for nursing mothers in Sokoto from the current three to six months with pay approve in addition to fund the Sokoto Multi sectoral Plan of Action for Nutrition establish Nutrition Departments in all line Ministries, Department and Agencies.
“Scale-up staple food fortification initiatives for availability of affordable nutritious foods”.
CS-SUNN urges the media to intensify reporting on nutrition issues, attracting policymakers and concerned stakeholders to take decisive steps towards curbing malnutrition in Sokoto.
“We commit to equipping the press with pertinent information for thorough and factual reporting on nutrition”.
The alliance calls on organizations in Sokoto to unite with CS-SUNN in advocating for the implementation of maternal and child nutrition interventions.
We seek collective commitment to consistently promote comprehensive community health education initiatives focused on nutrition.
 CS-SUNN, a non-governmental, non-profit-making coalition, is dedicated to transforming Nigeria into a country where every citizen has secured food and nutrition.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Angry Lizard Bites Man to Death, Girlfriend Mourns
Next article
Tension as embattled dethroned Anambra monarch invades State Assembly complex with thugs, hired ‘chiefs’

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital  partners NAN  to promote mental health

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.