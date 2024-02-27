8.4 C
Anambra NLC protests economic hardship in Anambra, demands N1.2m minimum wage, despite Ohanaeze’s call on Igbo not to join

S/East
Only our members 'll  partake in peaceful protest in Bauchi - NLC 
Only our members 'll  partake in peaceful protest in Bauchi - NLC 

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

By Chuks Eke

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC in Anambra State, led by its chairman, Humphrey Nwafor, are currently at the state capital in Awka, protesting the economic hardship in the country.

The protest is coming against the back drop of the recent declaration by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo that Igbo would not join in the nationwide hunger strike.

The protesters gathered at the Aroma Roundabout in Awka on Tuesday and marched towards the Government House gate in the state capital.

Also joining the protest were members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, led by its chairman, Prof. Kingsley Ubaoji.

The state NLC chairman, Nwafor, in a short address, said the economic hardship in the country has become unbearable for workers and other citizens.

He called on the Federal Government to review workers salaries to a minimum of N1.2million, insisting that is one of solutions that can save workers out of the current situation in the country.

He also urged the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to resume the payment of the N12,000 wage award which the state has stopped paying for some months now.

The ASUU chairman, Ubaoji, on his part, urged Soludo to look into the poor condition of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, adding that, “At the moment, nothing is happening at the COOU, infrastructure is decrepit, the governor should look into this.”

Security operatives, such as the police personnel, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and other critical agencies were on the ground offering protection for the protesters to prevent hoodlums from hijacking the rally.

 

READ ALSO  Imo : Heads May Roll As EFCC Arrests Ex Commissioner For Fraud, Other Uzodimma Loyalists To Be Invited For Forgery

