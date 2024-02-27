ACTDA Denies Building 1,200 Open Shops in Awka

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA), the agency saddled with the responsibility of facilitating the development of the capital territory of Anambra State, has denied constructing 1,200 open shops in Awka, the capital city.

This is coming as the agency’s reaction to the viral publications alleging that the it is currently building the aforementioned number of shops for the street traders who were dislodged during the recent enforcements activities of the agency against shanties and street trading in the capital city.

ACTDA, in its refutal against the viral publication, asserted that the said construction of 1,200 shops is only going on in the imagination of the authors of the publication, as the agency is not constructing any such number of shops anywhere in the capital territory.

Signed by the Head of Department of Development Control in ACTDA Office, Mr. Charles Ekwunife, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday; the statement reads: “The attention of the Managing Director of the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA), Mr. Ossy Onuko, has been drawn to a media report circulating on various social media platforms, claiming that the agency is currently building 1,200 shops for the street traders who were dislodged in the recent enforcement drive of the agency.

“The Agency, in line with its development control mandate, has demolished shanties in some places in the state capital city and has declared war on traders who display their goods on the road and walkways.

“However, in the uncommon display of empathy and care, the State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has directed the agency to assiduously work on getting alternatives for those affected by our enforcement activities.

“In obedience to Mr Governor’s directive, the agency has identified places where these open stalls will be built and is currently constructing 50 units of open shops in Club Road Awka to accommodate street traders who were dislodged in the whole Oby Okoli/Club Road axis.

“However, there is nowhere 1,200 shops construction is going on, except in the imagination of the writer of the article. The general public should disregard such news.”