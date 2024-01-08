8.4 C
Sabotage : Group Demands Immediate Removal Of Anunobi, Imo Transport Commissioner

Ganduje, APC Leaders In Imo As Uzodimma Presents N592. 2b 2024 Budget To House Of Assembly
Gov Uzodinma

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From Joshua Chibuzom

Governor Hope Uzodimma has been advised by Owerri Zone Awareness Coalition (OZAC), to closely monitor and sack certain aides allegedly working against the Imo Charter of Equity.

The group national president, Emmanuel Okwu, in a statement in Owerri, highlighted concerns that these aides may jeopardize Uzodimma’s commitment to handing over the governorship to Owerri zone in accordance with the Charter.

Governor Uzodimma’s assurance of power transfer to Owerri zone by 2027 faced opposition from the Orlu Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA), particularly its president, Rex Anunobi, known as Sokom.

OPOCA openly opposed the Imo Charter of Equity, which outlines a seamless transfer of the governorship of Imo State among the three geopolitical zones.

OZAC accused Rex Anunobi of going against the principles of the Imo Charter of Equity.

The group expressed concern about Anunobi’s contradictory stance, considering his role as the State Commissioner of Transportation within the same government advocating for the Charter’s realization.

“We view Sokom and his OPOCA group as self-serving and opposed to the core principles of the Imo Charter of Equity.

“We are concerned that Mr. Anunobi is a serving member of the Imo State Executive Council, where he holds the position of State Commissioner Of Transport,” stated OZAC.

The group emphasized the need for Governor Uzodimma to address this dissonance within his administration, suggesting that Anunobi should either align with the governor’s commitment to the Charter or resign if his views and that of his group are contrary.

They urged the governor to be vigilant about the overbearing influence of certain powerful elements from Orlu zone within his administration.

They advised the Governor to take decisive action, including the possible removal of Mr. Anunobi, to ensure the unwavering commitment to the realization of the Imo Charter of Equity and to maintain harmony within his administration.

“This situation underscores the delicate balance Uzodimma must maintain to navigate the political landscape and uphold his promise of a smooth power transition to Owerri zone in 2027” part of the statement stated.

