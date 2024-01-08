Traditional institutions, our only rich heritage, cultural significance – Gov Bala Mohammed 





From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Saturday reiterated the unwavering commitment of his administration towards protecting the integrity and image of traditional institution in the state.

Speaking at a dinner on the one year anniversary in office of the 9th Wazirin Bauchi, Muhammad Uba Ahmed Kari at Event Centre, Bauchi, the Governor assured that the administration is determined to continue to uphold, protect, and respect the dignity of the traditional institution in recognition of its rich heritage and cultural significance.

Mohammed who noted that the state government has acknowledged the dedication and hard work of traditional leaders, who tirelessly carry the responsibility of upholding the values and traditions passed down through generations, said their invaluable contributions and unwavering commitment deserve the government’s respect and support.

Represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau, the Governor said the appointment of Alhaji Muhammad Uba Ahmed Kari as the 9th Wazirin Bauchi is a testament of his antecedent and pedigree as an excellent administrator who managed some of Nigeria’s biggest and most successful companies.

“As we gather here to celebrate the remarkable life and legacy of our revered Wazirin Bauchi, it is imperative for all of us to know that Alhaji Muhammad Uba Ahmed Kari is not an ordinary traditional holder. He personifies the very essence of honor, compassion, and dedication to the people. These attributes informed his appointment as Waziri of Bauchi which makes him a senior member of the Bauchi Emirate Council, a close confidant and chief adviser of the Emir.

“As we commemorate his first year anniversary, let us acknowledge the milestones achieved by Alhaji Muhammad Uba Ahmed Kari in the last one year in office. His acumen leadership and courage in the face of adversity have contributed to the rapid development and progress of our dear Bauchi State. I am confident that he will continue to deploy the wealth of his knowledge and experience towards the transformation of the State.”

Mohammed pointed out that the renovation and construction of palaces of Emirs and Districts Heads by his administration is a further testimony of the esteem which he holds the traditional institution and he will not relent in working with the institution, nurturing a relationship built on mutual trust, respect, and shared goals.

Responding, the 9th Wazirin Bauchi, Mohammed Uba Ahmed Kari reiterated his determination to continue to be loyal to the state government and the emirate council in the discharge of his assigned responsibilities for the best interest of the state and its people.

Other speakers at the dinner including the immediate past Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela who and the representative of the Sultan of Sokoto, Professor Ahmed Tijjani described the appointment of Mohammed Uba Ahmed Kari as the 9th Wazirin Bauchi as a well deserved and urged him to reciprocate the gesture by discharging his responsibilities diligently.