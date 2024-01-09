Biafra : “We Will Take Down All Foreign Flags From Bakassi This January – BnL

Princewill Chimezie Richards, leader of the Biafra Nations League, BnL, has ordered his men to take down Cameroonian flags from Bakassi Peninsula, insisting that BnL will not tolerate foreign flags flying along with the Biafran flags in the territory.

Richards, who disclosed this to Sunrise Daily declared total shutdown of the Peninsula from this week.

Ordering Biafran rebels in the region to disarm government Forces he described as “foreign armed groups” and hold government officials hostage.

He declared the Peninsula “a no go area” for oil firms and government officials visiting the region.

Meanwhile, Cameroon is suffering from the destruction of two major oil installations by militant groups loyal to the BnL as fuel scarcity and price hike worsen.

Authorities say they are likely to fix the damages and resume drilling alongside Nigeria at the maritime border of Bakassi before the end of January.

Cameroonian government failure to resolve crisis in Bakassi have sparked series of violent protests in Duala and Yaounde following high increase in price of the commodity as citizens continue to lament.

Some groups in Cameroon have asked the government to grant the BnL militants amnesty , revealing more attacks could collapse the economy of the country.