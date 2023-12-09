UNIZIK turns out 10,707 degrees,, Masters, PhD graduates at 17th convocation ceremony

By Chuks Ee

No fewer than 10,707 graduands yesterday received first degree, masters and PhP certificates at the 17th convocation ceremonies of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra state.

Speaking at the occasion, held at the campus arena, the Vice Chancellor of NAU, also known as Unizik, Prof Charles Okechukwu Esimone, declared that the convocation ceremony is for the 2021/2022 academic year.

He said that the graduates include, 6,000 for first degrees, 3,300 for Post graduate Diplomas, 807 for Masters degrees, and 600 for Doctorate degrees, as well as conferment of honorary degrees to three Nigerians making enduring contributions to the socio-economic development of the country.

Commenting on Project 200, Esimone declared that he had accomplished the mission, insisting that during the 14th convocation ceremony in March, 2020, less than one year after he assumed office in June 2019, he that revealed his vision was to make Nnamdi Azikiwe University, the best university in Nigeria, among the best two hundred universities in the world.

He however explained that his administration was confronted with some challenges, including, Covid-19 pandemic which ravaged the world through 2020 to 2022, Academic Staff Union of Universities frequent strikes which adversely impacted on academic activities and infrastructure development in Nigerian university system.

He said, “Let me now take the bold step as the architect and driver of Project 200, commendably supported by the university community has been largely fulfilled.

“Since Project 200 mission is predicted on universities ranking, the Stanford University USA in 2020 included two lecturers of the NAU, Engr Dr Christopher Igwe Ifuma, dept of Polymer and textile Engineering and Joshua Ighalo of dept ok Chemical Engineering among it’s top 2 percent of world scientists. Nnamdi Azikiwe University is placed 502+in global ranking, and 5th in Nigeria for universities not more than 50 years of establishment.

“The university is ranked 1,501+in the world and 8th in Nigeria, up from 10th in 2023, Prof Cecilia Emeb, debt of Linguistics and Kinsley Anukam, debt of Medical Laboratory Sciences collaborated to translate Probiotic Infographics into Igbo language (Probiotics concerns live microorganisms which when introduced into the body would have health benefits”.

In his speech, the Chancellor, NAU, His Majesty, Dr Da Jacob Gyaung Buba who is also Chairman, Plateau state Council of Chiefs, expressed joy and congratulated the VC, Prof Esimone, the governing council, staff and students of the institution for ensuring peaceful environment that has enabled reasonable progress and academic advancement.

He also appreciated individuals and corporate bodies for giving adequate support to achieve success and growth of the university.