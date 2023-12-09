Fr. Alia Presents N225.7b Budget of Infrastructure Development, Job Creation, Poverty Alleviation

From: Denen Achussah, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, on Friday, 8th December, 2023, presented a total sum of Two hundred and twenty Five

Billion, Seven Hundred and Twenty Seven m

million, Three Hundred and Ninety Five Thousand, Two Hundred and Six Naira Ninety Seven Kobo (N225,727,395,206.97K) only as 2024 appropriation for approval by the 10th Benue Assembly.

The budget is tagged “Budget of Infrastructure Development, Job Creation and Poverty Alleviation.” According to proposal, recurrent estimates are put at One Hundred and Ten Billion, Five Hundred

and Eleven Million, Two Hundred and Thirty Three Thousand, Nine Hundred and Sixty Five Naira Ninety Nine kobo (N110,511,233,965.99K) Only with One Hundred and Fifteen Billion, Two Hundred and Sixteen Million, One Hundred and Sixty One Thousand, Two Hundred and Forty Naira Ninety Nine Kobo (N115,216,161,240.99K) only as capital proposal.

It is a significant departure from the previous budgets, as the 2024 appropriation boasts of higher provision for capital expenditure as against the ever increasing recurrent expenditure profile.

The governor says it was his duty to reverse the negative perception about governance in the state and return the people to development.

He explained that his administration will utilise agriculture, which Benue has comparative advantage, as one of the fulcrum to improve the economy of the state through public private partnership.

He adds that everyone is a stakeholder in his government and the reason he offers his hand of friendship and fellowship, to all NGOs and faith-based organisations, to provide veritable platforms for growth in their corners, via information, humanitarian, health, educational or agriculture extension services, multisector interventions amongst others, so as to build a Benue of the dreams of the people of the state.

Speaker urged heads of Ministrators, Departments and Agencies to cooperate with assembly for smooth consideration of the budget. Says the House will expeditiously work to ensure early passage of the budget.