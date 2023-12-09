Bauchi NUJ Rejoices with Bala Mohammed over award as 2023 Media Friendly Governor

8.4 C
N/East
Bauchi NUJ Rejoices with Mohammed over award as 2023 Media Friendly Governor
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, Bauchi State Council, has expressed delight over the award of The 2023 Media-Friendly Governor by the National Secretariat of NUJ, on Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed at the Second Annual Milestone Recognition of Media Icons in Nigeria, held at Airport Hotel, Ikeja Lagos.

The award, according to a statement jointly signed by the council chairman Umar Sa’idu and the secretary, Isah Garba Gadau, was a recognition of Governor Bala Mohammed untiring effort at rejuvenating media outfits in the state as well as his exceptional
outstanding achievements in the rapid socio-economic transformations of urban and rural areas.

The council, while describing the award as long overdue, said governor Bala Mohammed had tactically approached all spheres of human endeavour with professional touches, resulting to the total turnaround of the misfortunes of the state in spite of the meagre resources at government disposal.

NUJ Bauchi Council therefore sees the well deserved award as a wake up call on the governor to deliver more democracy dividends to all nooks and crannies of the state.

The union commended the National Secretariat for the initiative which will no doubt encourage better performance and a healthy competition among leaders in the country. In the same manner, the council appreciates the National President of NUJ, Chief Chris Isiguzo MFR, for including the chairman, Bauchi Council, Umar Sa’idu in the organizing committee of the Media Icons Award, 2023.

NUJ Bauchi Council then urged governor Bala Mohammed to redouble effort at improving the existing cordial relationship with the members of the pen profession with a view to moving the state forward just as it promised to continue to support his good policies and programmes for the betterment of the generality of the populace.

