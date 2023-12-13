BREAKING : Police Arrests Suspended Imo PDP Chairman, Ugwu

8.4 C
Police Arrests Suspended Imo PDP Chairman, Ugwu

Politics
DEFAMATION : Imo PDP Members Face Massive Criminal Trial Over Embezzlement Blackmail Against G-7
DEFAMATION : Imo PDP Members Face Massive Criminal Trial Over Embezzlement Blackmail Against G-7

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

Charles Ugwu, the suspended Imo state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been arrested by Imo state police.

Ugwu, according to report, was arrested over alleged involvement in the burgling, looting and vandalization of the party office along Okigwe road Owerri, the Imo state capital.

It would be recalled that the embattled chairman was said to have been suspended by the party a few days ago, a development he did not take with a pinch of salt.

But Ugwu, in an interview, said he still remained the chairman of the party and had not erred in any way to warrant his suspension.

A PDP source told Impartial Observers that the said chairman, a few days ago, burgled the party secretariat and looted properties belonging to the party alongside his surrogates.

He said, “the former state chairman of PDP Engr Charles ugwuh has been detained in the state CID Police station in owerri for breaking and entering the party office and looting it dry.

“Engr. Charles Ugwu was suspended a few days ago. Having been suspended, he went to the office with thugs and vandalised party properties and carted away valuables from the offices.

“This is a criminal offence and the police on hearing such, arrested him for invading the office and looting the place dry. The police should investigate him and remand him for criminality.”

But a police source confirmed the arrest and disclosed that he (Ugwu) had already written a statement and admitted to visiting the office and collecting important files few days after being suspended.

The source further said that Ugwu was questioned by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge o Investigative department of the SCID and eventually released him on bail to come back tomorrow for more interrogations.

But the commands Spokesman, Henry Okoye, while contacted, said he had yet to be briefed of the development but would revert as soon as he got tips from the news.

