Rivers Assembly Complex Under Demolition – Ehie Presides For Fubara To Present 2024 Budget

The Rivers State Assembly Complex is currently being demolished by the Rivers State government

This development comes amidst a tense political situation in the state, with Governor Siminalayi Fubara engaged in a power struggle with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

The demolition reportedly began moments ago, with heavy machinery on site tearing down the building.

The reason for the demolition is unclear at this time, but it is believed to be connected to the ongoing political situation in the state.

Recall that just this morning, Rt. Hon. Barr. Ehie Edison, the factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, reportedly presided over a plenary session of the 10th Assembly. Ehie Edison is a close ally of Governor Fubara.

This session follows a recent court order that declared Ehie the legitimate Speaker and barred his rival, Martins Amaewhule, from claiming leadership. Amaewhule is believed to be backed by Nyesom Wike.

The court also extended the restraining order to Dumle Maol, preventing him from parading as the Deputy Speaker. Additionally, the court prohibited the use of force, including thugs and police officers, to gain access to the Assembly Complex.

The tension in the state came to public notice in October when a section of the assembly complex was burned down, allegedly by supporters of Fubara, in an attempt to prevent impeachment proceedings against him.

Governor Fubara is reportedly scheduled to present the 800 billion 2024 state budget to the assembly today.

On Monday, 27 members of the Assembly defected from the PDP to the APC, citing internal divisions within the PDP. These defectors, led by Amaewhule, had initiated impeachment proceedings against Fubara, but the process was ultimately stalled by the intervention of President Tinubu.