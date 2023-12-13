Troops of 1 division recover weapons, motorcycles from bandits in Kaduna

By Mohammed Tijjani

The 1 Division Nigerian Army on Tuesday says its troops have recovered weapons and motorcycles from bandits in Kaduna.

The acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the division, Lt-Col Musa Yahaya confirmed the development in a statement issued in Kaduna.

Yahaya said in its effort to clear bandits from the forests of Kaduna, the troops in conjunction with Kaduna Vigilance Service, acting on credible intelligence on the movement of bandits around the general area of Dogon Dawa – Damari in Igabi LGA of Kaduna State laid an ambush on the bandits on Tuesday.

He explained that during the fire fight that ensued, the bandits fled in disarray as a result of the superior fire power of the troops.

” The troops exploited the general area and recovered one Bareta pistol, one AK 47 rifle and one AK 47 rifle magazine.

Weapons recovered by troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army on Tuesday in Kaduna.

“Similarly, troops deployed at Kwanar Mutua in Birnin Gwari LGA received intelligence on bandits presence.

“The troops swiftly moved to the area and came in contact with the bandits.

” The troops engaged the criminals with overwhelming fire powe forcing them to flee in disarray into the nearby high ground.

” The troops exploited the general area and recovered three motorcycles abandoned by the bandits, “Yahaya said.