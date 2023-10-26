Sokoto Tribunal declares Shagari/Yabo Federal Constituency Inconclusive ,N600,00 Cost Awarded to petitioners

From Umar Ado Sokoto

The Sokoto Election and Petition Tribunal on Tuesday declared the 2023 Shagari/Yabo Federal Constituency elections as inclusive.

The petitioner ,Abubakar Umar APC candidate is challenging the declared winner of the election , Umar Yusif Yabo for malpratices and declared the results under durex.

Delivery the judgement on Tuesday,the leading judge of the tribunal ,justice Emanuel Ubua on behalf of other panel members ,justice Denis Madu Echesi ,Justice Jolice Ester Tafa .

The judge ruled that bye election will be conducted in the 26 polling centres cancelled and election be organised and conducted 90 days after the judgement .

Justice Ubua also said the respondents have not been able to probe their case as such all other allegations made by the petitioners were not in anyway not admitted by the respondence .

He said the respondents did not join any case with the petitioner as such the court ordered for the supplementary election conducted within 90 days from today (Tuesday).

Meanwhile ,the tribunal on Tuesday had dismissed and affirmed the election of representatives member Nasiru Shehu Bodinga as dully elected representative from Bodinga/Tureta/Dange Shuni federal constituency in the state.

In the case,the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP),and the party candidate Alhaji Balarabe Shehu Kakale filed a petition before the Election and Petition Tribunal challenging the election of Nasiru Shehu Bodinga

Reading the judgement ,member of the tribunal panel Justice Jolice Easter Tafa on behalf of the three member panel that comprised Justice Emmanuel Ubua and Justice Denis Madu Echesi respectively.

Justice Tafa said the petitioners claimed that the respondent is not qualify to contest as member representing Bodinga/Dange Shuni/Tureta as he does not contains proper certificate to qualified him to contest.

Accordingly, the petitioners also raised and challenging that the names that was contain in the APC membership card and other documents was not the name of APC candidate declared as a winner in last election.

She stated that allegations made were mere say and the petitioners did not brought any cogent reasons and evidence to probe their allegations .

” If you ascertain a particular issue ,you most prove it in election petition and the court did not find the petition meritorious and therefore discontent and dismissed it and made the Alhaji Nasiru Shehu Bodinga as a duly elected .

The justice Tafa further announced N600,00 as cost awarded to the responded.