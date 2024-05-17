Outrage, As Catholic Priest Tells Congregation That Jesus Died with Erection

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The media space has been agog recently over the comment of a Catholic Church priest, Rev. Fr. Thomas McHale, who claimed that Jesus Christ died with an erection during his crucifixion on the Cross of Calvary.

The 53-year-old American cleric serving at the Our Blessed Lady Immaculate in Blackhill, Consett, County Durham, has not only sparked an outrage as a result of the comment, but has also been under fire for same.

The assertion, which he made during a sermon, was also said to have left the congregation and parishioners stunned, with many describing it as vulgar, shocking and inappropriate.

The parishioners were also said to have lodged a compliant and report to the church authority about the comment, with many verbally calling for the priest’s dismissal.

“He told people Jesus died with an erection. The church was shocked. There were young families there,” a parishioner told newsmen.

Confirming the development to newsmen, the Spokesman of the Hexham & Newcastle Diocese (under which Fr. McHale serves as priest), attested that a complaint regarding that was received and investigated according to the protocol of the Diocese, after which it was found that the cleric actually made the comment.

It was, however, gathered that the priest still retains his employment and still serves the Church, despite the complaint and its confirmation by the Diocese.

Meanwhile, the comment has also recently sparked off an outrage in the media space, as netizens share their views on the said comment of the priest and its implications.

See some reactions below: