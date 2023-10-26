Alleged battering of GUO driver: Awka kingmakers visit Okeke, beg for forgiveness

By Chubs Eke

Kingmakers and Ozo titled holders from Awka town, the capital of Anambra state yesterday paid a courtesy visit on the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of G. U. O. Transport Limited, Chief Godwin Ubaka Okeke to beg him to pardon one of their sons, Mr. Ossy vygumiiOnuko, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Awka Capital Territory Development Agency, ACTDA whose escorts attached to his office allegedly battered a commercial bus driver attached to G. U. O Transport company.

Onuko’s escorts consisting of vigilante operatives and men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC attached to his office had barely four days ago, precisely on Friday last week, descended heavily on Okekes bus driver whose name was simply given as Obum for allegedly overtaking Onuko’s convoy at iNnamdi Azikiwe University UNIZIK Temporary Site Junction, Awka, along iEnugu/Onitsha expressway.

The Awka kingmakers, numbering about 20, dressed in white regalia and led by Chief Austin Ndigwe, arrived Okekes residential home at GRA area of Onirsha and after brief introductions and exchange of pleasantries, begged Okeke to tamper justice with mercy, adding that when they heard about the beating of a driver attached to Okekes fleet, they felt disturbed and decided to visit him to intervene and apologise on his behalf, as their son.

Specifically, Ndigwe who has a chieftaincy title of Uzu Awka, disclosed that the kingmakers had already blamed Onuko their son for his action and pleaded with Okeke to withhold all further actions because of the kingmakers since according to them, Onuko as an ant, cannot withstand Okekes sledge hammer if allowed to raise it up.

Three other kingmakers also joined in the pleadings and urged Okeke to forgive and forget, adding that they were even ready to pay for the driver’s hospital bill if any.

Responding, Okeke commended them for coming and assured them that he would look into their plighr.

Okeke however noted that having just returned from his periodical overseas medical checkup and having retired from active service and handed over the management of his company to his children, they should give him some time to contact his children and find out how far they had gone in the matter to know how to wade into it.

Okeke further noted that besides, the company’s management had already distributed strongly worded petitions to relevant authorities before now and as such, he needed some time to see how to withdraw the petitiions if need be.

He however warned individuals and groups against wrecklessness and acts of brigandage particularly those who are privileged to find themselves at the corridors of power.