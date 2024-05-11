Coming together of different cultures will make Nigeria better – Ex-Provost Tells Nigerians

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

A former Provost of the Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya, Prof. Alexander Kure, has observed that the coming together of different cultures will make Nigeria better and Africa as a whole.

According to him, “African nationalist leaders, for example, understood this and succeeded in bringing about political independence in Africa with people of different cultures to fight a common goal.”

Speaking as a keynote address at the inauguration of constituted standing committees of the Agbiri-Gure Development Association, in Kaduna on Saturday, he believed that it is only through a culture that people in a society forget their differences to fight a common enemy and achieve a common goal.

According to him, culture is the total sum of all the activities undertaken by people to realize or update their conception, adding that as far as people are concerned, the way they feel, act, and express themselves towards achieving a particular purpose in their environment.

He urged Nigerians to use their differences in cultures to unite towards fighting any individual or group of people that are working contrary to the wishes and aspirations of the larger society in the realization of peace, unity, and development in the country.

Prof. November N. Kuchimala of the Department of Agronomy, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, encouraged the people to remain united in all their dealings irrespective of any difference towards ensuring sustenance peace, and unity among the in Gure.

The President of the Agbiri-Gure National Development Association (AGNADA), Arch. Audu N. Y. Garba, urged each committee member to approach their responsibilities with dedication, creativity, and a strong sense of purpose, saying that their.

contributions, no matter how big or small, will have a ripple effect that can bring about meaningful and lasting change in their community.

END