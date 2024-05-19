8.4 C
New York
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Imo Boils, As Trailer kills 15 Passengers In Imo

S/East
Over 100 Guests Beaten To Stupor, As Owerri Town Planning Taskforce, Police Raid Disables Leader's Hotel
Map of Imo State

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

Over fifteen persons have been confirmed dead after a trailer collided with four different busses at Imo State University junction on Saturday evening.

An eyewitness who spoke to our correspondent said the trailer was coming from Okigwe to Owerri but lost its breaks at Ugwu-orji, colliding with several vehicles coming opposite direction.

He said, “I witnessed the incident with my two eyes. The trailer was carrying stones and was driving on a high speed when it failed break at IMSU junction.

“What happened was that the driver was trying to avoid hitting those passengers and mini-buses that usually occupy the junction when it veered off the opposite lane, hitting more than four small buses loaded with passengers.

READ ALSO  Ebonyi: Lawmakers Approve Budget For Local Government Election

“I am very sure that fifteen people died at the spot while several others who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to the hospital. It was terrible.”

He added that some of the victims were hit beyond recognition while the driver of the trailer was unconscious and taken to the hospital as well.

Another eyewitness who pleaded anonymity complained that there was no presence of police personnel, NCDSC operatives not Road Safety to offer immediate service to the accident victims.

“I was surprised that for more than one hour after the accident, the police that always mount road blocks and even officers of Nigeria Civil Defense Corps whose state office is near the junction, never showed up to help out. It was good-spirited individuals and drivers that offered to carry the victims to the hospital and morgue.

READ ALSO  Imo: How Landlord Killed Tenant During Debt Recovery

“But if it is to collect money on the road and molest innocent citizens for no just reason, you will see them everywhere. Does it mean that the government no longer has an emergency response team whose duty it is to offer immediate help to accident victims? If there was such to attend to the victims, the situation could have been remedied. It’s unfortunate.”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
In Nnewi South, Seamlessness, As APGA Nominates 3 Candidates for Soludo’s Approval of One As TC Chairman

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Ebonyi: Lawmakers Approve Budget For Local Government Election

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports