Gunmen Kidnap Anambra Cleric One Month After He Was Listed As One of the Top 10 Richest Catholic Priests in Nigeria

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen have kidnapped an Anambra-based priest of the Catholic community, Rev. Fr. Basil Chukwuemeka Gbuzuo.

Rev. Fr. Gbuzuo, a catholic priest of the Onitsha Archdiocese and the Spiritual Director of Mountain of Solution Catholic Adoration Ministry (MOSCAM) was reportedly kidnapped on Wednesday, May 15 2024.

This is coming barely one month after he was listed in a viral PUBLICATION as one of top ten richest Catholic priests in Nigeria.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the Chancellor of the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, Rev. Fr. Prudentius E. Aroh, the popular Catholic cleric was kidnapped at about 8.am on Wednesday, along the Eke Nkpor—Obosi Bypass.

While noting that Fr. Gbuzuo is a Priest-in-Residence at the Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, Ogidi, the Chancellor also revealed that the abductors have not established any contact with anybody regarding the priest.

“His Grace, Most Rev. Valerian M. Okeke, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Onitsha, invites all Christ’s faithful and all men and women of goodwill to earnestly pray for the quick and safe release of the priest as we intensify our efforts to ensure his freedom.

“We commend our brother, Fr. Basil, to the powerful intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of Priests, for his speedy release from the hands of his kidnappers,” he said.

Police React, Launch Manhunt

Meanwhile, the operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have launched a manhunt for the abductors of the kidnapped priest ana to secure his safe release.

The Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, disclosed this in a chat with this reporter, Izunna Okafor, during which he also revealed that the new Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, had addressed and allayed the fears of the Catholic priests regarding the incident, assuring of his safe rescue.

“The Command is already working with some eyewitnesses to the incident in the ongoing operation

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of “Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam while addressing the Catholic priests allayed their fears and assured them that the Command would do everything to rescue unhurt the priest, and arrest the abductors.

“Further development shall be communicated, please,” SP Ikenga said.