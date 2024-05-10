Kaduna attacks: Federal lawmakers call for open trial, prosecution of terrorists

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

The Senator representing Kaduna South Senatorial District at the 10th Assembly, Barr. Sunday Marshall Katung has advocated open trial and prosecution of bandits terrorizing innocent citizens to discourage others.

He stated this on Thursday when he alongside the member Representing Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Mr. Daniel Amos visited the Ambe community in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State to sympathize with them over the killings of their loved ones during the last Sunday’s attack.

It would be recalled that terrorists invaded the community at about 7:pm on Sunday, killing six people and injuring seven others who were celebrating one of the members of the community who just got wedded.

“I commend your community for the braveness in apprehending one of the suspected attackers, I am also calling on the security operatives to leave no stone unturned to unravel those who masterminded the unprovoked attack to bring them to justice.

” Community members who always connive with attackers to attack their community, don’t forget, no matter how long it takes nemesis will always catch up with them,” Katung added.

Earlier, the member Representing Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency, Mr. Dan Amos prayed for the reposed of the souls of those killed and offered to take up the medical bills of the injured alongside the Distinguished Senator to speed up their healing process.

” I will work side by side with the Senator to ensure that the request for the re-establishment of a military camp within the community is actualized to give them and four other communities around the area hope to go back to their farms to cultivate a bumper harvest this year,” Dan said.

In a remark, the youth leader of the community, Evangelist Micah Audi, said the community has been living in peace with their neighbors, but wondered what actually went wrong that led to the unfortunate Sunday’s incident, ten years after the community suffered the same faith that led to the death of over forty people.

He commended the security operatives in the area for their professionalism in carrying out their duties and hoped that the investigations would lead to the arrest of all those involved so that justice would be served on them and not released unconditionally.