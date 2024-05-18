Chisco Group Boss Frowns at Incessant Demolition of Igbo’s Investments Across the Country, Unveils New Estate in His Hometown

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a historic moment in Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Friday, May 17, as the community witnessed the unveiling of the first ever Housing Estate in the town, and indeed, in the entire local government area.

The brand new mega Estate, known as the Diamond City was unveiled by an illustrious son of the community and Chairman of the Chisco Group of Companies, Chief Chidi Anyaegbu, who is also the facilitator of the project.

Speaking during the unveiling, which was also witnessed by top government functionaries and indigenes of the community, among other stakeholders, Chief Anyaegbu described the Estate as a very significant and historic landmark in Amichi land, expressing joy that he’s alive to witness and see it happen.

The philanthropist, who revealed that he has estates in other parts of the country and beyond, explained that he was touched and inspired to establish this one his home-state, Anambra, in the spirit of Akụ Ruo Ụlọ (Think Home Philosophy), which he said Governor Chukwuma Soludo advocated when he visited and had a chat with Ndị Anambra living in Lagos.

He further noted that the hatred against Ndị Igbo and the incessant demolition of their property and investments in different parts of the country is also good enough reason for Ndị Igbo to start thinking home and begin developing their own states and region, hence, his vision and decision to establish the new mega estate in his hometown and state.

The Chisco Boss, while calling on other Anambra indigenes to embrace the Akụ Ruo Ụlọ philosophy, also hinted that Governor Soludo’s administration has provided an enabling environment for investors; even as he expressed optimism that the Estate will thrive and also grow to become one of the greatest to reckon with. He also stressed that the Governor, who was unavoidably absent at the event, has personally expressed his delight with the development and assured to visit the site someday sooner; even as he urged that “any human being that loves the Igbo tribe must support any investor that invests or intends to invest in Igbo land.”

In their separate remarks, the State Commissioner for Environment who is also from the Local Government Area, Engr. Felix Odimegwu, and the State Commissioner for Lands, Prof. Offornze Amucheazi, described the venture as a welcome development and a plus for the state.

While congratulating and hailing the facilitator of the project, Chief Anyaegbu, for responding to the Akụ Ruo Ụlọ clarion call of Mr. Governor, they, however, advised the project management to ensure that they give adequate consideration to green vegetation and environmental sustainability in the development of the Estate, urging them to also shun anything that may result to environmental degradation, as some developers do in the state.

Earlier speaking, the State Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Pauly Onyeka, explained that the venture aligns with the state government’s vision to make the state a livable and prosperous homeland, while urging the facilitator to also attract his likes in the state to replicate such developmental ventures and other investments in Anambra.

He further urged the developers to adhere to the new Anambra State Housing Policy, which, among other things, states that one should not build horizontally any longer, but vertically due to scarcity of land in the state; and that one should not build in more than 65% of his land area, but use at most 65% of his land area for building and use the remaining 35% for green vegetation, recreational centres. He also warned against people channelling water from their houses to the road, urging that every estate should have catchment pits for such purposes, and for a cleaner Anambra.

In an interview with this reporter, the Transition Committee Chairman for Nnewi South Local Government Area, Hon. Ikenna Aniagboso, who was also present at the event, described the project as the first-of-its-kind in the history of the community and the local government, which he said, is one of the obvious evidences and signs that even the rural area and the entire state are rapidly developing and embracing new looks, with new projects and investments springing up, especially under the Soludo-led administration. The Mayor also lauded Chief Anyaegbu, while emphasizing that such development will also serve as a catalyst for other developments in the area, its environs, and the entire state at large.

While the Traditional Ruler of Amichi, Igwe Afam Umezeoke went memory lane to recount how the flare for development has been flowing in the veins and lineage of the people of Amichi, which has also been manifested in the emergence of the new Estate; the Head of the Umeohimiri Family, Amichi, Rev. Fr. Ferdinand Umezeoke commended their son, Chief Anyaegbu for facilitating the project; even as they both expressed optimism for its success.

On his own part, the Managing Director of the Bayview Property, which is a partner in the project, Mr. Joseph Okafor, said the new Estate (which is located in Umuehi village, the boundary between Amichi and Nnewi) will have ultra-modern facilities, including central water system, commercial centre, CCTV security control system, fire house, well-constructed roads and drainage channels, health facilities, power house, waste collection points, solar-powered streetlights, sports area, play ground and recreational centre, among other facilities that will make it stand out.

Cutting of the tape by Chief Anyaegbu and the symbolic laying of the foundation stone for the Estate, formed the highpoints of the event.

MORE PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE: