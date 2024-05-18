Imo: As Hope Uzodimma’s Appointees Still Roam The Street

The latest on Gov. Hope Uzodimma’s Commissioners, Special Advisers, and Senior Special Assistants is that they are still roaming the streets of Imo State, unsure where they are and where they are going, four months into the Governor’s second tenure. Immediately after their appointment and swearing-in, the Governor left them to their fate, and they are confused about where to start or what to do.

This has been the story of most of his appointees from 2020. Recall that most of those he appointed in 2023 were relieved of their duties upon his swearing-in for his second term in office in January this year. This was after the appointees were owed salaries for several months and never really had an office to operate in. Today, they are grumbling and gnashing their teeth.

Curiously, it is the Governor himself who emphasized that these appointments are with “immediate effect”. There may be a different dictionary that only Uzodimma knows and uses for him to muster the level of absurdity Imolites have witnessed in his administration. Or else, the Governor by himself is proving that the question marks over his education are indeed justified.

How can you appoint people into positions with immediate effect without immediate provision of working basic and requisite tools? For the Commissioners, their plight is worsened by the fact that the various Ministries are comatose, meaning that there is nothing to start with. Without doubting their capacities to turn things around, the worry of most of these Commissioners is that they are like people conscripted to go to war without any weapon, nor are they armed with any information about the enemy.

We are only concerned that these mindless operations have reduced the quality and value of governance and must be discontinued forthwith. Ndi Imo are predominantly educated and enlightened to be so insulted in this manner by a man who thinks himself more important than everyone else.