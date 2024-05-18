Monarch Indicted, As Police Arrests Killers Of Imo Born Army General

The Imo State Police Command has finally arrested and paraded the alleged killers of retired Major Gen Richard Duru, who was reportedly abducted at Orji, in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, while purchasing some items.

The Police Public Relation Officer in Imo State Henry Okoye who, announced the arrest of the killer gang, said they were arrested through sustained follow-up to diligently gathered intelligence.

According to him, those arrested in connection with the retired General’s unfortunate demise are, “Chukwunonso Emmanuel ‘M, a native of Uke in Idemili North L.G.A Anambra State, was arrested in Lagos while attempting to obtain a new plate number for the victim’s Mercedes Benz car. His confessions led to the Arrest of two members of the gang, Okoroigwe Goodness, 24 years ‘M’ and Innocent Ogu, 54 Yrs, old ‘m’. The suspects confessed to the crime of Kidnapping cum murder of the Retired Major General Richard Duru and equally confessed membership of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) /Eastern Security Network (ESN). They will certainly have their day in court upon completion of the ongoing investigation”.

Recall, that at about 2030 hrs on September, 27, 2023, late Major General Richard Duru, who hails from Ideato Local Government Area was kidnapped along Bishop’s Court, Area 7 Orji/Uratta, Owerri and his black Mercedez Benz GL 450 car with registration number, LND 826 NG snatched by the syndicate. They killed the victim after collecting a ransom of 50,000 US Dollars from his family. The unfortunate incident caused apprehension among members of his family who until recently did not known that he has been murdered, as they kept hoping that he would one day return home alive.

It was also gathered that aside the 50, 000 US dollars initially paid as ransom, different sums of money were paid into a Filipino and U.S accounts respectively by the retired General’s family who did all they could to secure his release not knowing that he had already been killed by the heartless kidnap syndicate.

It was also said that the owner of the Filipino account into which part of the ransom was paid was killed by the masterminds of the kidnap when he came home to collect his own part of the proceeds from their evil ill-fated transaction for which an Imo Monarch was allegedly arrested and is still being detained up till date.

The kidnap and murder of the retired army General has further highlighted the high rate of insecurity of lives and property in Imo despite claims by the State government and its officials that it has been nipped in the bud.

Some of those who bared their minds of the development said, “the kidnap and murder of the retired General attracted public attention because of his status.

Many of such incidents happen on daily basis in several parts of the state without being reported because most of the victims are either youths or people of low status.

The current administration in Imo State has failed in its primary responsibility of ensuring the security of lives and property of citizens and is only using propaganda to cover its tracks”.