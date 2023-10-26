8.4 C
Sokoto Tribunal affirms two APC Rep members, Ahmad Kalambaina, Ambarura

N/West
Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From Umar Ado Sokoto

The Election Tribunal Petition on Monday in Sokoto has affirmed the elections of two All Progressive Congress (APC),members for lack of credible evidence from the petitioners .

The members where representing Wamakko/Kware and Illela/Gwadabawa federal constituency , Ahmad Abdullahi Kalambaina and Bello Isah Ambarura respectively.

In the petition,PDP is challenging Kalambaina and Ambarura as the dully elected and winners during the general elections as a result of alleged elections irregularities at some of the elections polling units.

In the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), challenging the election of ,Alhaji Ahmad Abdullahi Kalambaina and Bello Isah Ambarura in the 2023 general elections .

Kalambaina who contested and won elections on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) defeated Alhaji Murtala Maigona of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ambarura who defeated the PDP candidate Engr. Aliyu Salihu Illela in last election .

Passing the judgement ,the led judge of the tribunal ,Justice Denis Madu Echesi on behalf of other two judges,justice Emanuel Ubua and Justice Jolice Ester Tafa unanimously dismissed the petition for lack of merit and substances .

Justice Echesi further said the petitioner (PDP) ,failed to provide adequate facts and evidence to convince the tribunal on reasons of challenging the election of Kalambaina as duly elected member House Representatives from Wamakko/Kware federal constituency in the 2023 election.

According to him,the petitioner
also challenging the conduct of the election which he noted witnessed malpractices in some polling units within the constituency .

He said the petitioner also complained that the Kalambaina should not be declared the winner of the election because he is qualify to represent the Wamakko/Kware constituency .

However,the PDP also petitioned the member representing Illela/Gwadabawa constituency,Alhaji Bello Isah Ambarura based on the alleged massive rigging and violence at some polling centres during the elections.

Responding,shortly after the judgement, Hon Ahmad Abdullahi Kalambaina expressed appreciation with the support and cooperation of the people of the two local government areas which resulted to the success in the tribunal .

Kalambaina therefore assures to provide more dividend of democracy to the people of the constituency and state in general .

The lawmaker also thanks Senator representing Sokoto North at the National Assembly ,Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko whom he described as political mentor .

Kalambaina also pledged to provide more palliatives and programmes that will assist the people of the area .

