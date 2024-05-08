Kaduna: Foundation Builds Skills Acquisition Centre For School Drop-out, Widows, Others

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

Caleb Danladi Foundation, an NGO, has commenced building skills acquisition centre for the poor, widows, students, school dropouts in Sambam Gida, Kwoi, Jaba local government area of Kaduna State.

The Founder of the NGO, Mr. Caleb Danladi said the centre if completed, will be named after his late younger sister, Dorcas Danladi Skills Acquisition Centre.

Speaking to newsmen during the groundbreaking ceremony of the centre, Danladi said the training will be targeting mostly the poor, widows, school dropouts and other vulnerable people in the society.

He said the Centre was to fulfil his late sister’s dream whose passion was to render help to the less privilege before her life cut short about a month ago.

The Foundation Chief Executive Officer (CEO) explained that the Dorcas Danladi Memorial Skills Acquisition Centre is a historical project particularly for his immediate family, the community and Kaduna State in general.

“Just exactly a month today my sister passed away. Part of her passion in life was to do something similar to skills acquisition centre where she would be able to render help but unfortunately her life was cut short.

He restated the growing focus on entrepreneurial and skills acquisition training into education curriculum nationally and internationally.

“Basically this foundation centre is going to go far in delivering one of the keys federal government plans by empowering youths and women in particular with skills needed in 21st century to carter for themselves, the community development and development goals.

“She was not able to achieve that dream, but we don’t want that dream to go in vain, so we decided to come together to build this center in her memory.

“All modalities have already been put in place for the sustainability of the project in line with every NGO’s plan, even from the planing stage.

“This project is targeted to impact meaningfully on the entire community, local government, and the state in general,” Caleb stated.

