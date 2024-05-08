8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Kaduna: Foundation Builds Skills Acquisition Centre For School Drop-out, Widows, Others

N/West

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

 

Caleb Danladi Foundation, an NGO, has commenced building skills acquisition centre for the poor, widows, students, school dropouts in Sambam Gida, Kwoi, Jaba local government area of Kaduna State.

The Founder of the NGO, Mr. Caleb Danladi said the centre if completed, will be named after his late younger sister, Dorcas Danladi Skills Acquisition Centre.

Speaking to newsmen during the groundbreaking ceremony of the centre, Danladi said the training will be targeting mostly the poor, widows, school dropouts and other vulnerable people in the society.

He said the Centre was to fulfil his late sister’s dream whose passion was to render help to the less privilege before her life cut short about a month ago.

READ ALSO  Northern govs meet in Kaduna lament region's number of out-of-school children

The Foundation Chief Executive Officer (CEO) explained that the Dorcas Danladi Memorial Skills Acquisition Centre is a historical project particularly for his immediate family, the community and Kaduna State in general.

“Just exactly a month today my sister passed away. Part of her passion in life was to do something similar to skills acquisition centre where she would be able to render help but unfortunately her life was cut short.

He restated the growing focus on entrepreneurial and skills acquisition training into education curriculum nationally and internationally.

“Basically this foundation centre is going to go far in delivering one of the keys federal government plans by empowering youths and women in particular with skills needed in 21st century to carter for themselves, the community development and development goals.

READ ALSO  Kaduna gov unveils N500m revolving loan scheme for civil servants

“She was not able to achieve that dream, but we don’t want that dream to go in vain, so we decided to come together to build this center in her memory.

“All modalities have already been put in place for the sustainability of the project in line with every NGO’s plan, even from the planing stage.

“This project is targeted to impact meaningfully on the entire community, local government, and the state in general,” Caleb stated.

End.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
36-yr-old declares for Kaduna PDP chair position, vows robust opposition
Next article
Ebonyi: Group Condemns Killing In Effium, Alleges Conspiracy

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  IPPS: DICON Workers protest unfair treatment, demand payment of minimum wage

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.