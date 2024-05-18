In Nnewi South, Seamlessness, As APGA Nominates 3 Candidates for Soludo’s Approval of One As TC Chairman

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Hon. Van George Chiedu Ezeogidi, Hon. Amaka Gloria Okoli, and Hon. Prince Adolphus Ikechukwu Umeanimba, have emerged as the three nominated candidates for the position of the Transition Committee Chairman for Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra.

The Nnewi South Local Government Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Hon. Azubuike Osuchukwu, confirmed this in a telephone interview with this reporter, Izunna Okafor, on Saturday, shortly after the just-concluded nomination exercise where the party members in the local government area made the selection through voting process.

According to him, Hon. Van George Chiedu Ezeogidi (from Utuh community) polled the highest votes of 68; followed by Hon. Mrs. Okoli (from Amichi) who polled 56 votes; and then Hon. Umeanimba (from Azigbo) who polled 41 votes.

Hon. Osuchukwu also confirmed the scores of other contestants in the election, as follow: Hon. Endaline Ogochukwu Akaolisa (39), Hon. Uche Ochuba (33), Hon. Ikenna Aniagboso (23), Hon. Akudo Remmy Ojiego (16), Rt. Hon. Gerald Ebuka Akaeze (6), Barr. Chiwenche Mbazulike (5), and Barr. Kingsley Ndubueze Umenwa (1).

Speaking on the outcome of the process, the Local Government Party Chairman described it as a very peaceful one and commendable, even as he expressed his optimism on the competence and capability of any of the three nominated candidates to deliver and perform well when he or she makes it to the final list.

According to him, the party members have done their own parts and nominated three persons as was directed in the guideline issued for the exercise, while the Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo now has the onus to choose one person from among the three candidates nominated by the Party, as the TC Chairman for the Local Government.

Also speaking in an interview with this reporter, an APGA stakeholder in the local government area and Anambra State Head of Service, Barr. Theodora Igwegbe, who Chaired the exercise on the delegation of the party Chairman and approval of the people, also hailed the process and the conduct of the party members.

She further attested that the exercise was seamless, democratic, free and fair, despite an argument that ensued earlier over a suggestion by a party member, and which was also wisely, democratically and unanimously addressed, to pave was for the hitch-free exercise.

“Just like every other electoral process, it took us time; but we achieved success through a very peaceful and democratic exercise,” she said.