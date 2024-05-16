Breaking: PDP Legal Adviser Allegedly Receives $2m To File A Secret Court Paper Against Sacking Of Rivers APC Lawmakers Until Fubara Is Sacked

SHOCKING DEVELOPMENT!

The Ag. National Chairman of PDP, Umar Iliya Damagum has been accused by the PDP Stakeholders Forum of receiving the sum of $2m along with the Party’s National Legal Adviser on behalf of the Party’s National Working Committee so that the Party will allow the lawyers of the FCT Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike led by Dr. Joshua Musa SAN to file secret processes in Court to stop the Court from declaring the seats of the 27 defected Rivers State House of Assembly members who left PDP to APC vacant.

In a statement by Mallam Abubakar Isa, Publicity Secretary of the group, it alleged that one of the members of the NWC who was privy to the deal confided in him that though he has received his own share of the money, he was not happy with the way the party was drifting.

Mallam Isa further alleged that the processes will be filed by Dr. Joshua Musa, SAN, a known Wike’s lawyer on behalf of PDP and will vehemently maintain that the Court should not sack the defected lawmakers. “This might have been the reason Wike boasted on Saturday to the member of the House of Assembly from Ogu-Bolo State constituency, Hon. Davids Okobiriari Arnold that nobody would remove him and declare his seat vacant in the Assembly”.

“The court action is to allow the 27 defected lawmakers time to impeach Governor Fubara and restore the FCT Minister Myesom Wike as the leader of the Party in the State with unfettered access to the Rivers treasury” the statement further alleges.

Reacting to the news of this revelation, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) declared that if this was the current modus operandi in the PDP where the leadership will support members of another party to remove a Governor elected on the platform of their party, then that would be the official end of the PDP as a political party.

