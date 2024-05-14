SMEs: Gov. Yusuf flags-off Monthly women empowerment in Kano

……. Over five thousand beneficiaries set to recieve N50,000 monthly

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has initiated a monthly empowerment program providing N50,000 to 5,200 women in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by governor spokesperson Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa on Tuesday.

Addressing the audience during the launch of the initiative at the Government House in Kano on Tuesday, the governor announced that each of the 5,200 women spread across the 44 Local Government areas of the state would receive the cash, totaling N260 million, every month until the conclusion of his tenure.

Governor Yusuf described the grant as a starting point for the recipients to establish small-scale enterprises, thereby improving their economic standing in light of the familial responsibilities they bear.

He elucidated that the program, managed by the Community Re-orientation Committee (CRC), entails assisting 100 women from each of the 36 rural Local Governments and 200 women from each of the 8 metropolitan LGAs.

The governor also proclaimed that this assistance serves as a gesture of gratitude to the women for their overwhelming backing during the 2023 elections.

“This is a token of appreciation for your support and dedication during the 2023 election campaign.

“We made a commitment to assist you in taking care of yourselves and your families. We vowed to help you become self-sufficient and ensure the well-being of your health, particularly for pregnant women and children among you.

“Today, we have honored our pledge. We will continue to provide this support to the same number of women every month until the end of our administration.

“The funds are intended to be utilized as seed money for small-scale businesses such as awara, gireba, koko da kosai, local juices, kuli-kuli, and more.

“Furthermore, as part of our commitment to support you, we have refurbished and enhanced hospitals, especially maternity and pediatric units, and we are in the process of upgrading others throughout the state, all aimed at alleviating your hardships and empowering you,” Governor Yusuf stated.

The governor urged the beneficiaries to utilize the grant and cautioned that any official found attempting to defraud the women would face consequences.

The empowerment programme will be sustained for the next 36 month throughout the first tenure of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf where over two hudred thousand women will benefit from the initiative.