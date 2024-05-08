Kano Governor Earmarks Additional Five Billion Naira for the Second Batch of Pension Gratuity…

…… Says His Government Committed to Welfare of Workers, Pensioners

Determined to establish a sustainable and conducive living environment for retirees post-service, Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has allocated an additional five billion naira for the disbursement of a second installment of pension gratuity to retired workers in the state.

In a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf announced this decision today at the commencement of the fourteenth Kano State Executive Council meeting held at the Council Chamber, Government House, Kano.

It is worth noting that last year, the government disbursed six billion naira to settle outstanding payments for thousands of retirees who had not received their entitlements during the previous eight years of the immediate past administration.

Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf emphasized that these payments were made to support retirees and bring joy to their lives, as many had endured years of waiting without receiving their rightful dues despite their dedicated service to the state during their working years.

“We are dedicated to ensuring the well-being of civil servants and retirees in the state,” stated the Governor.

Governor Yusuf also discussed the preparations for clearing drainages in the Kano metropolis in anticipation of the rainy season and instructed the interim management officers of local governments to make similar arrangements. A high-powered committee, led by the Deputy Governor, has been established to oversee the desilting of drainages across all 44 local governments to prevent flooding during the rainy season.

He earnestly urged the people of the state to be patient as the government works tirelessly to address the challenges of water scarcity in Kano despite facing mechanical issues and inconsistent power supply that hinder the smooth operation of the state Water Board.

Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf expressed his gratitude to the people of the state for their support to his administration and assured them of his unwavering commitment to fulfilling his campaign promises to enhance the prosperity and well-being of Kano State.

Furthermore, the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Abubakar Labaran Yusuf, presented an Award of Excellence bestowed upon the governor by the National Association of Community Health Practitioners of Nigeria (NACPHPN) in recognition of his efforts to improve the sector.