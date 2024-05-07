Gov Yusuf signs into law, premarital health screening law in Kano

The Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, officially assented to the Kano State Premarital Health Screening Law, which mandates premarital health screening for all prospective couples.

As per the new law, no wedding will be permitted in Kano without the presentation of a health screening certificate for genotype, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, and other related illnesses.

In a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the law was deemed necessary to reduce the likelihood of children being born with underlying health issues such as sickle cell anemia, HIV/AIDS, and hepatitis.

This initiative aligns with the Kano state governor’s commitment to enhancing and providing a conducive environment for the healthcare sector, aiming to make Kano free from or significantly reduce health challenges.

It also prohibits any discrimination or stigmatization against individuals living with HIV/AIDS, sickle cell anemia , hepatitis, and related conditions.

During the signing ceremony, Governor Abba

Kabir Yusuf emphasized that the purpose of implementing the law is to uphold the sanctity of marriages in Kano State and ensure the birth of healthy offspring, free from any preventable illnesses.

Upon approval by the state house of assembly and endorsement by the Kano state governor, the law was signed on the 6th of May 2024 and will come into effect on May 13, 2024.

Furthermore, the law prohibits the formalization of any marriage contract for individuals planning to marry without presenting a test certificate from a government-approved health facility.

Moreover, the law specifies that any individual found in violation of its provisions commits an offense and, upon conviction, may face a fine of up to five hundred thousand Naira, for a minimum of five years, or both.