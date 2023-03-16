State Assembly poll: Obi’s Labour Party targets 30 seats sweeping victory in Anambra

Advertisement

From Chuks Collins, Awka

The Anambra State chapter of the Labour Party (LP)has announced its preparedness to do a clean sweep of the thirty(30) state assembly seats in the coming election at the weekend.

This was revealed at a media briefing at the Obidatti Campaign office, Udoka Housing Estate in Awka by the State chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Emeh.

Emeh who used the opportunity of the media briefing to commend “all Nigerians from all walks of life for trooping out on February 25,2023 to cast their votes dedicatedly for Labour Party(LP).

He therefore solicited the sustained support, zeal and understanding of the citizens, members of the Obidient Family and friends to ignore all forms of real or imagined barriers to troop out once again on Saturday, March 18 to vote with love, passion, and dedication for LP candidates.

Accordingly to the Chairman, “LP means transformation from all past lethargic ways of doing things. Transformation from corruption. Transformation from the institutionalized structures of evil, and the dismantling of threats to law abiding citizens.

“LP means permanent departure from official perfidy, departure from all the structures that had for so long held the nation down. LP means total departure from the formidably established ugly structures of no well equipped functional hospitals, well paved road network, educational sector, agricultural sector, streetlights, etc.

“I therefore urge all our supporters, party members, support groups, friends and wellwishers to ignore all the official/unofficial antidemocratic multidimensional threats from some political office holders in the State, and cast their votes massively for Labour Party.

Chief Emeh described LP as “the new dawn in our nation’s contemporary political firmament. And with the massive popular acceptance and support from voters as seen in the Feb 25,2023 presidential election, I call on all voters to shun apathy, but to come out and prove to all pessimist that LP is the new consciousness. The votes will help tell the world that the massive votes given to Obi on Feb 25 wasn’t a fluke. It will reaffirm our cases before the election tribunal.

“Democracy is actually about Multiple party participation and multiple voices participation, as that guarantees progress, dedicated service delivery, effective checks and balance. It is only an indolent minded duty bearer with the heart of a dictator that would want to have a colourless State Assembly. This is to enable him fully unleash his dictatorial nature on the citizens without anyone to ask questions.

“Anambra has long passed that style of administrative and leadership anomie. And it takes more than mere political bullying to earn the trust of Anambra citizens. So, we shall go all out on Saturday, March 18,2023 and elect all the 30 Labour Party State Assembly candidates so as to guarantee we benefit fully from the sweeping change coming to Nigeria soon.

The Chairman lifted the spirit of the citizens when he disclosed that “Our presidential candidate, HE Peter Obi is making very heartwarming progress daily at the law Courts, and would at the appropriate time recover his mandate.