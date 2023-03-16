Police warn party candidate’s to honor peace accord for peaceful poll peacefully

Advertisement

The Deputy Inspector General of Police North-West, Hafiz Inuwa has advise the seven different political parties gubernatorial candidate’s in jigawa state to honor the peace accord which they signed for the peaceful conduct of next Saturday’s poll.

Similarly warned candidate’s to advise their supporter’s not to take Politics as do-or-die affairs

Inuwa made the warning while addressing party supporters at the signing of the peace accord, held at the command’s headquarters in Dutse, yesterday Thursday.

According to him “let me tell you all these politicians are eating together, traveling, doing business together they interact so don’t kill yourselves because of them.”

He said police and other security agencies were working hard to create an enabling environment to ensure citizens were not disenfranchised.

He urged the gubernatorial candidates to honor the peace accord for the peaceful conduct of the election.

The DIG, however, advised the candidates to advise their supporters not to take politics as do-or-die affairs.

DIG Inuwa noted that police will deal with anybody sabotaging the efforts of conducting free and fair elections.

“We belong to you all who respect the law of the land,” said DIG Inua.