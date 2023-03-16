Exclusive Leaked Audio Exposes Isah Yuguda, Yakubu Dogara & Abubakar Sadique’s Real Agenda

Advertisement

By Bashir Mustapha

Ambassador Sadique Baba Abubakar of APC appears to be surrounded by a band of sycophants who refuse to tell him things he doesn’t want to hear, so I will: Mr. Sadique, it is not in your interest to plan evil towards Bauchi state. If you do, you will likely lose. And you will destroy what remains of your little legacy in the process. Please, stop doing it.

Confidentially, from the meeting held on Tuesday, 14th March, 2023 by the Sadique gang quietly broadening its efforts to curb actions I consider dangerous to our democracy, an investigation I personally have experienced. Internal permutations and conversation — obtained via leaks — illustrate an expansive evil effort by Hon Yakubu Dogara, Senator Suleiman Nazif, Senator Isah Hamma Misau, Baba Waziri, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk and Mallam Isah Yuguda to influence electioneering processes.

During the meeting, the APC Gubernatorial candidate, a one-time ambassador to Chad, warned that the continued existence of two emirs of Katagum and Bauchi Emirates could undermine his administration if he returns a winner after 18th March Gubernatorial elections. According to the voice notes of the discussion I recorded and submitted to the Nigeria Police Force, Sadique stressed that “we first need to deal with the Emir of Katagum. He disowned my citizenship while the Emir of Bauchi for dethroning Baba Waziri and Hon Yakubu Abdullahi.”

“I will not coordinate with these Emirs. I’m disappointed when Baba Umar Farouk refuses to work for me”.

I have no intention of hiding who I am because I know I have done nothing wrong but tell the public the truth and save Bauchi state against the gang of serial looters and betrayal of public trust.

I understand that I will be made to suffer for my actions. The public is unaware of the planned evil activities of Mallam Isah Yuguda and Dogara. The Department of State Security had successfully tackled and arrested the hired thugs that were assigned to set Katagum Emirate ablaze during a campaign tour of Sadiq in Azare. I was the one who was paid money to burn Kundak’s car to divert public attention. Sadiya personally handed over the notes of 2m naira to my hands. In a similar way, myself and the APC state youth leader engineered the crises of Akuyam and Duguri towns.

Despite my determination to be publicly unveiled, I repeatedly insisted that I wanted to avoid the media spotlight. I don’t want public attention because I don’t want the story to be about me. I want it to be about what the evil plans of the camp of Airmarshal Sadique Baba Abubakar.

I’m willing to sacrifice all my life because I can’t in good conscience allow Air Marshall Abubakar and his syndicate to destroy the Bauchi and Katagum Emirate councils, peace of my state and basic liberties for the state with their secret mission of winning election at all costs.

I’m Bashir Mustapha, a former domestic aide to Airmarshal Sadique Baba Abubakar

–

Source:

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0VvUahxkgvP7rYWmZ2gq8PfrETMaDEwecWpQtFqMwCc8cPrcJoF2Eg9ZimCe2yCdgl&id=100068842781024&mibextid=Nif5oz