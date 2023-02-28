Umahi Reacts To Killing Of Traditional Rulers Council Chair

Advertisement

…Ask CP To Fish out Perpetrators & Sponsors

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki

Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi state has described the murder of Eze Igboke Ewa as disturbing news.

His Majesty, Eze Igboke Ewa was the traditional ruler of Ezza North, Chairman of Traditional Rulers Council, Ezza north & Chairman, all Traditional Rulers of Ezza Nation, Ebonyi state.

Umahi, while briefing news men Tuesday in Abakaliki, said the late traditional ruler’s son alleged that Eze Igboke was killed by gunmen.

“Only last night, I got a very ugly and disturbing news about the murder of his Majesty, Eze Igboke Ewa in Ezza north, who is incidentally the Chairman of traditional rulers council Ezza north.

“The son called me and said that gunmen had killed him and they were also looking for his children. He called me from where he was hiding in the bush. I immediately had to send the police, Army and SSS to take over their compound and rescue them.

According to Umahi, the late traditional ruler’s son alleged that his father was killed by candidate of opposition party, since he was supporting another party candidate.

The governor however directed the Commissioner of police to fish out the perpetrators and their sponsors, adding that no life is worth been wasted because of political office.