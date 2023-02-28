Benue: Alia Congratulates APC National Assembly Elect As Party Wins 2 Senate, 10 House Of Reps Seats

Advertisement

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), in Benue state, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has congratulated all National Assembly members elected on the platform of the party in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections.

This was coming after the party won two out of three senatorial seats and also swept 10 out of 11 house of representative seats in the state.

Those who emerged victorious include, Senator-elect for Benue North East, Emmanuel Udende; Senator- elect for Benue North West, Titus Zam, House of Representatives-elect for Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo, Solomon Wombo; Kwande/Ushongo, Terseer Ugbor; Vandeikya/Konshisha, Sesoo Ikpa Gboko; Gboko/Tarka, Regina Akume; Buruku, Sekav Iortyom; Makurdi/Guma, Dickson Tarkighir; Gwer/Gwer-West, Asema Achado; Otukpo/Ohimini, Blessing Onuh; Ado-Ogbadibo-Okpokwu, Philip Agbese; and Oju/Obi, David Ogewu.

In a congratulatory message signed by the Director of Communications, Alia/Ode Campaign organization, Kula Tersoo, Rev Alia said their victory should be dedicated to the suffering Benue electorates who spoke so loud, in clear terms and in unison using the ballot.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Benue for clearly depicting overwhelming love for the party.

He further appreciated the leader of the party in the state, Sen. George Akume, the state working committee of the party, the campaign council of the party in the state, major stakeholders at all levels, party faithfuls and support groups who were the representative of the party in all the polling units of the state.

“To the Benue people, I thank you immensely for listening to our messages and showing us love in this first round of elections.

“The journey for liberation of people and restoring the lost glories of our dear state has just started. We have started with a big bang and we must sustain the momentum.

“It is my firm belief that what you did last Saturday was a dress rehearsal. Together, let us do it again. Let the main show happen on the 11th March 2023.

“My assurance to you once more is that, I have firmly placed my hands on the plough and I am well prepared, I am ready. Nothing will make me to look back,” he said.